Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Slated to miss final road trip
McQuaid (head) isn't expected to make the journey to New York for the start of the team's two-game road trip Friday and Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of NHL.com reports.
Barring a change in that storyline, McQuaid can be ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. The Blue Jackets are in a tight race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but McQuaid's role in the run is a rather minor one, having collected just two points over 14 games since joining the squad. The playoffs fire up next Wednesday, which would mark McQuaid's next opportunity to return should Columbus secure a postseason spot.
