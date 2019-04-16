McQuaid (head) isn't in the projected lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 against Pittsburgh.

McQuaid has been sidelined since March 30 due to a head injury and the Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. Either way, the veteran blueliner only totaled seven points in 50 appearances during the regular season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability.