Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Takes hit to head
McQuaid (head) left Thursday's game and is doubtful to return.
McQuaid was hit in the head by Andrew Shaw, on a play that saw the Canadiens' forward handed a minor penalty for interference. Expect another update on the defenseman's status to come after Thursday's contest.
