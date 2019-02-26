Blue Jackets' Adam McQuaid: Will debut Tuesday
McQuaid's debut for the Blue Jackets will come Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
McQuaid should bring some physicality to Columbus' blue line after being acquired from the Rangers at the trade deadline Monday. He's not a big source of offense, having recorded a mere five points in 36 games, but McQuaid can help in the PIM category, averaging nearly one per game with 33 this season.
