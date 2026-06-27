Blue Jackets' Alessandro Di Iorio: Lottery ticket for Columbus

Di Iorio was the 94th overall pick by Columbus in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Di Iorio was banged up this past season and will pay the freight for being part of one of the OHL's worst teams. In 45 games with Sarnia, Di Iorio managed just 31 points in addition to a horrific minus-37 rating. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 OHL Draft behind only Ethan Belchetz, who went No. 17 overall to Utah in the 2026 NHL Draft. Di Iorio has been on the map as a quality prospect for quite a while. He has talent, and it's certainly fair to wonder if his stock would have improved if he'd been playing for a different organization. As is, Di Iorio looks like a high-end lottery ticket for the Blue Jackets.