Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Called up from minors
Broadhurst was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Broadhurst has earned his call-up by tallying 41 points in 66 games for the Monsters this season. The move to bring in the center was necessitated by the injury to Nick Foligno (lower body). Whether the 25-year-old Broadhurst makes his NHL debut versus the Oilers on Tuesday remains to be seen.
