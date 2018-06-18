Broadhurst penned a one-year, two-way contract extension with Columbus on Monday.

Broadhurst -- who made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 campaign -- logged 66 games for AHL Cleveland in which he racked up 19 goals (a career high) and 22 helpers. What the organization decides to do with unrestricted free agent Mark Letestu will likely determine how big of a role the 24-year-old Broadhurst plays this season.