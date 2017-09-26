Play

Broadhurst was waived by the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

The 2011 seventh-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, and he likely won't get the opportunity to do so in 2017-18. If Broadhurst goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL Cleveland.

