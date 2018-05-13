Blue Jackets' Alex Broadhurst: Records professional debut in 2017-18
Broadhurst made his NHL debut in April skating in two games while averaging 10:02 of ice time, but was unable to record a point.
The first two games of Broadhurst's career were relatively quiet, as he only had one shot on goal and didn't record a hit or a blocked shot. However, his season in the minors was nothing of the sort, as he reeled in 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 66 games, his career best point-per-game pace in the AHL. The big knock on the 25-year-old's game is his small frame -- he weighs just 178 pounds -- but he is strong on the penalty kill, which should help him eventually make the jump to the NHL. However, Broadhurst could find a new home for 2018-19 as he's set to be an unrestricted free agent.
