Broadhurst was placed on waivers by Columbus on Friday in order to assign him to AHL Cleveland.

Broadhurst -- who logged just two outings last season -- will likely spend another year in the minors further developing his game. While the 25-year-old could earn a call-up or two this year, he is unlikely to make a significant impact for 2018-19 and, as such, won't provide much in terms of fantasy value.