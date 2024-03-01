Nylander scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Playing his third game since being acquired from the Penguins in the Emil Bemstrom deal, Nylander collected his first points as a Blue Jacket and scored his second career power-play tally in the third period with a shot that eluded Spencer Martin. The talent that made Nylander the eighth overall pick in the 2016 Draft has never shown up consistently in the NHL, but it appears as though he'll get a long look in a prominent role with the Jackets.