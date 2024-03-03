Nylander notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Nylander's Blue Jackets career started with little fanfare over two scoreless outings, but he's picked up three points over his last two games. The 26-year-old winger also went scoreless in five contests with the Penguins prior to his trade to Columbus in February. Nylander has seen middle-six usage and some power-play time with his new team, though fantasy managers will likely want to see a longer run of success before getting invested in the winger's performance.