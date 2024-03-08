Nylander scored his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

The 26-year-old winger gave the Blue Jackets a 2-0 lead in the first period, benefitting from an aggressive forecheck by Cole Sillinger and snapping a shot past Calvin Pickard from the slot. Nylander was viewed as a throw-in to the Emil Bemstrom trade with Pittsburgh in February, but Columbus may have uncovered a gem -- William's younger brother has erupted for five goals and seven points over the last five games.