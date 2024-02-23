Nylander (not injury related) will not be in the lineup Friday when the Blue Jackets take on the Sabres, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Nylander was not on the ice at Friday's morning skate, but he could still make his Blue Jackets debut as soon as Sunday against the Rangers. Nylander had 17 goals and 32 points in 43 AHL games before he was traded from Pittsburgh to Columbus on Thursday.