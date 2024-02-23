Nylander will not be in the lineup Friday when the Blue Jackets take on the Sabres, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Nylander was not on the ice at morning skate. He is likely to get into the lineup Sunday at home to the Rangers. Nylander had 17 goals and 32 points in 43 AHL games before he was traded Thursday from Pittsburgh.
