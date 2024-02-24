Nylander (not injury related) took part in Saturday's practice, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Nylander could make his Columbus debut Sunday versus the Rangers after joining his teammates on the ice for the first time Saturday. The Blue Jackets acquired Nylander and a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Pittsburgh on Thursday in exchange for Emil Bemstrom. The 25-year-old Nylander has 14 goals and 34 points in 98 career NHL contests.