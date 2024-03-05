Nylander scored three times on four shots in Monday's 6-3 win over Vegas.

It was a night to remember for Nylander. Not only did his team get a huge win over Vegas, but he scored the first hat trick of his career. He entered the game with just one goal on the year. Nylander continues to get acclimated with his new team since being acquired from the Penguins on Feb. 22. He is now on a three-game point streak (four goals, two assists) and might be an interesting play for fantasy managers moving forward.