Nylander scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over San Jose.

Nylander extended the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-0 in the opening minute of the second period, beating Magnus Chrona with a wrister off the rush, before adding an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's goal later in the frame. Nylander would add a third point, matching a season high, with an empty-netter in the third. The 26-year-old winger has found his scoring touch since joining Columbus at the trade deadline, tallying eight goals and 11 points in 10 games, earning him a spot on the Jackets' top line with Gaudreau and Boone Jenner.