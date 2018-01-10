Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Activated off IR
The Blue Jackets activated Wennberg (back) from injured reserve Wednesday.
Wennberg's activation comes as a huge surprise, as he was originally expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to his back injury, but it now appears as though he's ready to return less than three weeks into that timetable. The 23-year-old pivot has only notched 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this campaign after racking up 59 points (13 goals, 46 assists) in 80 contests a season ago, so it'll be interesting to see if he can start to return to form offensively now that's he's presumably back to 100 percent. All signs currently point to Wennberg returning to the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Sabres.
