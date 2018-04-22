Wennberg (upper body) returned to action Saturday and picked up an assist in a 4-3 OT loss to Washington in Game 5.

He missed three games after a hit to the head from Tom Wilson. Wennberg has a point in each of the two playoff games he's played and the Jackets will be looking for him to pick up the pace in Game 6.

