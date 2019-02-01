Wennberg earned an assist over 19:38 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Wennberg's assist snapped an eight-game pointless streak. The Swede's season had already seen its fair share of struggles, but Wennberg hadn't scored a point since Jan. 8 and has only scored one goal over 50 contests this season. The center also saw 4:09 of power-play ice time, the fourth-most he's seen in a game this year.