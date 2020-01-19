Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Catching fire before break
Wennberg had a goal and an assist and was a plus-3 in Saturday's 5-0 win over New Jersey.
Wennberg achieved his third multi-point effort this season, and he's now racked up five points in as many games. The 25-year-old could see continued success on the scoresheet, especially considering he's averaged 2:17 of ice time on the power play this season. Wennberg is now up to five goals and 20 points through 48 games this campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Lights lamp again•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Snaps lengthy goal drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Slings helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two assists in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Picks up assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Five shots in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.