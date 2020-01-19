Wennberg had a goal and an assist and was a plus-3 in Saturday's 5-0 win over New Jersey.

Wennberg achieved his third multi-point effort this season, and he's now racked up five points in as many games. The 25-year-old could see continued success on the scoresheet, especially considering he's averaged 2:17 of ice time on the power play this season. Wennberg is now up to five goals and 20 points through 48 games this campaign.