Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Collects two assists in win
Wennberg recorded two assists -- one on the power-play -- during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
The 23-year-old pivot is coming off a career year, so kick-starting 2017-18 with a multi-point showing is encouraging. However, it's definitely worth noting that there are a few shortcomings in Wennberg's fantasy profile. To start, he is a low-volume shooter and pass-first center, so he doesn't project to provide much help in the goals or shots columns. Additionally, he cooled down the stretch last year with just seven points through his final 20 games compared to his 52 points over the first 60 contests of the season. Still, Wennberg is locked in as the top offensive center for the Blue Jackets, and his exceptional vision and passing ability will make him a serviceable asset in the majority of settings.
