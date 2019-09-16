Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Could be ready for bigger role
Wennberg has drawn praise from coach John Tortorella in the early part of camp for his focus and mental preparation, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports. "I thought he had a terrific scrimmage (Saturday)," Tortorella said Sunday. "You can see where his concentration is in keeping the puck, and I thought he played well really in both scrimmages... I just think he has the right type of focus right now and he has to stay on top of that. He has to. It could be a huge, huge thing for this organization if he can find his way."
The 14th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Wennberg is coming off his worst NHL season since he was a 20-year-old rookie in 2014-15, and he was a healthy scratch for the beginning of the Jackets' playoff run. He still has the talent to be a solid two-way player, however, and with Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene now wearing other jerseys, there are plenty of top-six minutes up for grabs in Columbus. Wennberg will be given every chance in the preseason to establish himself as the team's No. 2 center.
