Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Departs with UBI
Wennberg suffered an upper-body injury Sunday against the Canadiens and will not return.
Wennberg's departure will leave the Blue Jackets rotating 11 forwards for the remainder of Sunday's matinee. Expect another update on his status prior to Tuesday's game against Florida.
