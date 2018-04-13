Wennberg (upper body) is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Capitals, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

While the team has officially labeled Wennberg's injury as upper-body, it's hard to imagine he isn't suffering from a concussion after a blow to the head from Washington's Tom Wilson -- a hit which is being reviewed by the league. With the 23-year-old Wennberg sidelined, Sonny Milano would appear to have the inside track on a spot in the lineup, although the team could decide to utilize Alex Broadhurst or Markus Hannikainen instead.