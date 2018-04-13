Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Doubtful against Capitals
Wennberg (upper body) is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Capitals, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
While the team has officially labeled Wennberg's injury as upper-body, it's hard to imagine he isn't suffering from a concussion after a blow to the head from Washington's Tom Wilson -- a hit which is being reviewed by the league. With the 23-year-old Wennberg sidelined, Sonny Milano would appear to have the inside track on a spot in the lineup, although the team could decide to utilize Alex Broadhurst or Markus Hannikainen instead.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Injured in Game 1•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Resting up Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Sets franchise plus-minus record Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Huge performance in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Draws in lineup against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will be scratched Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...