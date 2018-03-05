Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Draws in lineup against San Jose
Wennberg (lower body) will return for Sunday's game against San Jose, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Wennberg was a game time decision, but his recovery has gone favorably, and he'll only miss one game with his injury. With the return of the 23-year-old, Lukas Sedlak will likely exit the lineup, and the time off could help jump-start Wennberg's game -- he hasn't scored, and has only notched one assist in his last five contests.
