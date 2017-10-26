Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Earns another point in win
Wennberg's assist helped his team gain insurance in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.
Wennberg is getting the job done by setting up teammates, as he's up to six assists so far and is averaging two points every three games so far. That pace would give him a career-high in points when all is said and done.
