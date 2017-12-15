Wennberg recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating through 17:50 of ice time (2:16 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

After improving his point total in consecutive campaigns entering 2017-18, Wennberg's hit a wall this year. He's registered just a two goals and 11 assists through 26 games, so last season's 59 points are likely out of reach for the 23-year-old center. Additionally, Wennberg isn't a high-volume shooter, so even with a potential scoring uptick, he's probably never going to be a strong contributor in the goal or shot columns.