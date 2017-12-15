Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Ends 20-game run without multi-point showing
Wennberg recorded two assists and a plus-3 rating through 17:50 of ice time (2:16 with the man advantage) during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.
After improving his point total in consecutive campaigns entering 2017-18, Wennberg's hit a wall this year. He's registered just a two goals and 11 assists through 26 games, so last season's 59 points are likely out of reach for the 23-year-old center. Additionally, Wennberg isn't a high-volume shooter, so even with a potential scoring uptick, he's probably never going to be a strong contributor in the goal or shot columns.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Slated to return Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will travel with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Expected to miss Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Missing Monday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...