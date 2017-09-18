Wennberg (personal), who was dealing with visa issues, is expected to arrive in Columbus on Monday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Fantasy owners panicking about Wennberg's availability can breath easy now that he is back in town. Sitting out a few training camp sessions should have minimal effect on the center's preparation for the 2017-18 campaign. The team may opt to hold him out of Tuesday's preseason outing versus Chicago, but he should slot into his usual first-line role sooner rather than later.