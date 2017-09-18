Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Expected in town Monday
Wennberg (personal), who was dealing with visa issues, is expected to arrive in Columbus on Monday, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Fantasy owners panicking about Wennberg's availability can breath easy now that he is back in town. Sitting out a few training camp sessions should have minimal effect on the center's preparation for the 2017-18 campaign. The team may opt to hold him out of Tuesday's preseason outing versus Chicago, but he should slot into his usual first-line role sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: May miss start of camp•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Inks six-year deal with Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Lands on Jackets' protected list•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Breaks goalless streak in 1-0 win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Back in business•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...