Wennberg (upper body) is expected to miss a fifth straight game Friday against the Senators.

Wennberg's next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Canadiens. While Wennberg wasn't scoring at quite the same pace as last season, especially on the power play, he did have nine points in 18 games. His presence is definitely missed by the Jackets, and by fantasy owners.

