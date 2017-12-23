Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Facing extended absence
Wennberg (undisclosed) will be "out for awhile," according to Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
The Jackets have four games before the calendar flips to 2018, including Saturday's home tilt against the Flyers. Based on the latest report, we doubt Wennberg will be ready for any of the aforementioned contests, but a more concrete timetable should be disclosed to the public once the team has a chance to check him out further -- presumably over the Christmas break. Tyler Motte and Jordan Schroeder -- who were recently called up from AHL Cleveland -- figure to see NHL playing time down the stretch.
