Wennberg scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Wennberg's insurance tally guaranteed the Blue Jackets began the best-of-five series with a 1-0 lead. The Swedish center is more known for his playmaking -- during the regular season, he had just five goals to go with 17 assists in 57 contests.
