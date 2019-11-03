Wennberg recorded five shots but failed to find the scoresheet in a 3-0 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Wennberg's night, while it failed to produce any points, did not lack for opportunities. Playing 3:49 on the power play, the Swedish forward certainly had his fair share of chances Saturday, but he wasn't able to bury any of them and remains stuck on six points for the year.

