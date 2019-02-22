Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Healthy scratch Friday
Wennberg will be a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Senators, Tom Reed of The Athletic reports.
The Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding the circumstances surrounding Wennberg's exclusion from the lineup, but it's quite possible they may be in discussions with another club to move him ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The 24-year-old pivot hasn't been great this season, notching 23 points in 59 games, and Columbus can certainly afford to part ways with him after acquiring Matt Duchene from the Senators on Friday.
