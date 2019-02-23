Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Held out again
Wennberg will sit out for a second straight game Saturday against the Sharks. This is based on Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider's report that there will be no other lineup changes for Columbus from the previous game, aside from goalie Sergei Bobrovksy getting the home start.
Wennberg remains a healthy scratch, but the reason for this is a bit of a mystery. It's possible that a trade is brewing, but we can also see John Tortorella wanting to send the Swede a message with the forward having been held without a point for six straight games. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't have Wennberg in Saturday's DFS lineup.
