Wennberg pocketed an assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Wennberg has picked up helpers in consecutive games. The 25-year-old forward is up to 22 points and 72 shots through 57 contests this season. Wennberg is seeing top-line usage alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Emil Bemstrom currently -- he's in line to see more production in that role.