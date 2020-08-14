Wennberg scored a goal in Columbus' 3-1 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Thursday.
Wennberg's goal was SportCentre worthy. He blew down the right side and put it between his legs to power wide past Kevin Shattenkirk. Wennberg then cut hard to crash the net and scored before crashing into Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal made the score 3-1.
