Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Highly doubtful against Canadiens
It appears incredibly unlikely that Wennberg will play Tuesday against the Canadiens. According to Coach John Tortorella he's dealing with an injury, but the injury was not specified.
Consider Wennberg doubtful for Tuesday, which would certainly put a damper on Columbus' offense and power play. His next chance to play would be against the Rangers on Friday.
