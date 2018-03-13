Wennberg tallied a goal and three assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The goal, and one of the helpers, came on the power play, while Wennberg also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating. The 23-year-old has now put together a modest four-game point streak, and while he's slipped down to the third line at even strength, the Jackets' depth on the wing -- and Wennberg's regular role with the man advantage -- have helped boost his fantasy value. He has only seven goals and 31 points in 55 games on the season, but he could prove to be a key contributor down the stretch.