Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Huge performance in Monday's win
Wennberg tallied a goal and three assists in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
The goal, and one of the helpers, came on the power play, while Wennberg also chipped in two shots and a plus-1 rating. The 23-year-old has now put together a modest four-game point streak, and while he's slipped down to the third line at even strength, the Jackets' depth on the wing -- and Wennberg's regular role with the man advantage -- have helped boost his fantasy value. He has only seven goals and 31 points in 55 games on the season, but he could prove to be a key contributor down the stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Draws in lineup against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will be scratched Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Three points in last two games•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Quiet in return•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will play Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...