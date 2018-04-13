Wennberg (upper body) was injured in Game 1 against Washington on Thursday and will not return.

Wennberg Was cross-checked and took a spill in to the boards and did not return to the contest after. The 23-year-old forward had eight goals and 35 points during the regular season, and any extended absence would certainly hurt Columbus. More updates on the extent of his injury should be available after the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories