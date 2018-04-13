Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Injured in Game 1
Wennberg (upper body) was injured in Game 1 against Washington on Thursday and will not return.
Wennberg Was cross-checked and took a spill in to the boards and did not return to the contest after. The 23-year-old forward had eight goals and 35 points during the regular season, and any extended absence would certainly hurt Columbus. More updates on the extent of his injury should be available after the game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Resting up Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Sets franchise plus-minus record Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Huge performance in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Draws in lineup against San Jose•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Will be scratched Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Two assists in Wednesday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...