Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Lights lamp again
Wennberg scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-0 victory over the Bruins.
His quick shot from the slot found its way through the five-hole on Jaroslav Halak midway through the first period, and Elvis Merzlikins made sure it held up as the winner. Wennberg has found the back of the net in back-to-back games, but the 25-year-old remains a lackluster fantasy performer with only four goals and 17 points through 46 games this season.
