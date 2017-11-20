Wennberg (upper body) will be absent for Monday's game against Buffalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Wennberg has now been out of the action for over a week, and will miss his third straight game. The 23-year-old did go pointless in his last six outings before he was sidelined, so perhaps the injury was more long term than originally reported. In his absence Jordan Schroeder will likely continue to see extra minutes, and Wennberg can return next Wednesday against Calgary.