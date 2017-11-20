Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Missing Monday's contest
Wennberg (upper body) will be absent for Monday's game against Buffalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Wennberg has now been out of the action for over a week, and will miss his third straight game. The 23-year-old did go pointless in his last six outings before he was sidelined, so perhaps the injury was more long term than originally reported. In his absence Jordan Schroeder will likely continue to see extra minutes, and Wennberg can return next Wednesday against Calgary.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Won't play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Stays home tending to injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Highly doubtful against Canadiens•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Earns another point in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Scores overtime winner Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Collects two assists in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...