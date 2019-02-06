Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Multi-point effort in win
Wennberg scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's win over Colorado.
Tuesday's game should alleviate some pressure off the 24-year-old, who has just four points in 13 games since the new year. It was Wennberg's third multi-point effort of the campaign, and he pushed his point total up to 22 in 52 games. The power-play tally was his first of the campaign, which could aid in his fantasy prospects.
