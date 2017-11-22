Wennberg (upper body) is expected to miss a fourth consecutive contest Wednesday against Calgary.

The Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Wennberg's upper-body ailment, and the 23-year-old pivot remains without a clear timetable for his return to game action. When healthy, Wennberg is a key member of Columbus' top-six forward group and first power-play unit, so his owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light.