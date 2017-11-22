Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Not expected to play Wednesday
Wennberg (upper body) is expected to miss a fourth consecutive contest Wednesday against Calgary.
The Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding the specific nature of Wennberg's upper-body ailment, and the 23-year-old pivot remains without a clear timetable for his return to game action. When healthy, Wennberg is a key member of Columbus' top-six forward group and first power-play unit, so his owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups as soon as he's given the green light.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Missing Monday's contest•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Won't play Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Stays home tending to injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Highly doubtful against Canadiens•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Earns another point in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Scores overtime winner Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...