Wennberg posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Wennberg produced the secondary helper on Gustav Nyquist's goal in the final minute of regulation. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Wennberg. The 25-year-old center has posted 21 points, 70 shots and a minus-5 rating in 56 contests. Wennberg reached 200 career points Saturday, a milestone he achieved in 414 appearances.