Wennberg recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

It was the center's first point of the season. Coach John Tortorella is doing his best to help Wennberg rebound from his awful 2018-19, and the 25-year-old is seeing consistent time on the Jackets' top power-play unit while averaging what would be a career-high 18:33 TOI, but so far he isn't really asserting himself more in the offensive zone -- after managing only 64 shots in 75 games last season, he's got two through the first three games this year.