Wennberg has only one goal on 35 shots through 36 games this season, though he does have 16 assists.

Wennberg has always been a playmaker first, even in his breakout campaign where he scored 13 goals and added 46 assists. However, his goal scoring is down even by his own standards. The Swede has a 2.9 shooting percentage which seems likely to improve, but the emergence of Pierre-Luc Dubois has led to Wennberg taking on a smaller role. We may have already seen his peak as a player.