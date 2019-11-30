Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Picks up assist in win
Wennberg notched a power-play helper in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Wennberg set up Nick Foligno's second tally of the contest at 15:09 of the second period. Wennberg has been a bit thin on offense this year, with nine points through 25 games. However, the Swedish center has posted three assists in his last six games. He's likely safe to leave off fantasy rosters -- Wennberg has 37 shots on goal, seven hits and 13 blocked shots, which isn't enough non-scoring production to make up for the lack of offense.
