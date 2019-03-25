Wennberg served up an assist and four shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Wennberg snapped a 16-game point drought with the helper, a stretch interrupted by a spell in the press box. He's had a down year with 24 points in 70 appearances, the worst total since he recorded 20 points in his rookie season of 2014-15.

More News
Our Latest Stories