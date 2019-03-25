Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Provides helper
Wennberg served up an assist and four shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.
Wennberg snapped a 16-game point drought with the helper, a stretch interrupted by a spell in the press box. He's had a down year with 24 points in 70 appearances, the worst total since he recorded 20 points in his rookie season of 2014-15.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Stuck in press box•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Held out again•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Healthy scratch Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Multi-point effort in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Busts out of slump•
-
Blue Jackets' Alexander Wennberg: Struggles continue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...